Locations of the Little Green and Blue Books April 2017

It’s hard to believe this is the fifth time in 2.5 years that an amazing team of volunteers has come together to get 20,000 books delivered all over the City of Greensboro.  Much gratitude to all who helped, mostly from the League of Women Voters, but also some dear friends, including:

Anna Fesmire, Bob Kollar, Carol Rawleigh, Cheryl Smith, Beth Burt, Gary Kenton, Joan Dressler, John Moyle, Kay Brandon, Laurey Solomon, Linda Danford, Louise Skillman, Lynn Bennett, Mary Pat Phaaf, Paula Stober, Sara White, Shirley Vestal, Sue Jezorek, Tracy Nash, Vicky White-Lawrence and Willie Taylor.

22 of us!  This is a far cry from the first delivery, when we had four people and we delivered to 20 locations each.  Wow, I am sooo grateful to all of these kind folks!

Books may be picked up from any of the following locations:

Alamance Presbyterian Church 4000 Presbyterian Rd
Alcohol and Drug Services of Guilford County 301 East Washington St
Beloved Community Center 417 Arlington St
Bessemer United Methodist Church 3015 East Bessemer Ave
Blessed Table 3210 B Summit Ave
Bread of Life Food Pantry 1606 Phillips Ave
Cedar Grove Tabernacle of Praise 612 Norwalk St
Celia Phelps Memorial United Methodist 3709 Groometown Rd
Center for New North Carolinians 915 West Lee St
City of Greensboro 300 West Washington St
Community Health and Wellness 201 Wendover Ave East
Cone Center for Children 301 East Wendover Ave, Suite 100
Cone Internal Medicine Center 1200 N. Elm
Cone Urgent Care 1123 North Church St
Department of Social Services 1203 Maple St
Ebenezer Baptist Church 2700 West Vandalia Rd
Faith Action International 705 North Greene St
Faithworks Ministries 3304 Spring Garden St
First Lutheran Church 3600 West Friendly Ave
First Presbyterian 617 North Elm St
Friendly Avenue Church of Christ 5101 W Friendly Ave
Goodwill Industries, JOTO 1235 S. Eugene St
Grace Community Church 643 West Lee St
Grace United Methodist Church 438 West Friendly Ave
Greensboro Central Library Church Street
Greensboro Chamber of Commerce 342 North Elm St
Greensboro Christian Church 3232 Yanceyville St
Greensboro Housing Authority 1306 East Lee St.
Greensboro Housing Coalition 122 North Elm St, Suite 4
Greensboro Police Department 2602 South-Elm Eugene St
Greensboro Public Library 219 North Church St
Greensboro Urban Ministry 305 West Lee St
Groometown United Methodist Church 5005 Groometown Rd
Guilford Baptist Church 5904 West Market St
Guilford Child Development 1200 Arlington St
Guilford County Food Pantry 202 Franklin Blvd
Guilford County Health Department 1100 Wendover Ave East
Guilford County Schools 2500 Lees Chapel  Road
Interactive Resource Center 407 East Washington St
Jewish Family Services 5509 C West Friendly Ave
Lawndale Baptist Church 3505 Lawndale Dr
Lutheran Church of Our Father 3304 Groometown Rd
Mary’s House 520 Guilford Ave
Monarch 201 North Eugene St
Montagnard Dega Association 611 Summit Ave #10
Mount Zion Baptist Church 1301 Alamance Church Rd
Moye’s Barber Shop 629 MLK Drive
Muirs Chapel United Methodist Church 314 Muirs Chapel Rd
NC African Services Coalition 122 North Elm St
New Covenant Christian Center 1305 Ball St
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church 1310 MLK Dr
Northside Baptist Church 1100 East Cornwallis
Nu-Life Church 209 West Florida St
One Step Further 623 Eugene Ct
Partners Ending Homelessness 1500 Yanceyville St
Pathways 3517 North Church St
PDY&F Food Pantry 1523 Barto Place
Planned Parenthood 1704 Battleground Ave
Reading Connections 122 North Elm St
Red Cross 1501 Yanceyville St
Salvation Army 1311 S. Eugene St
Sanctuary Deliverance Church 3631 Summit Ave
Senior Resources of Guilford County 301 East Washington St
Servant Center 1312 Lexington Ave
St. James Baptist Church 536 West Florida St
St. Matthews United Methodist Church 600 East Florida St
St. Paul Baptist Church 1309 Larkin St
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church 2715 Horsepen Creek Rd
Triad Adult and Pediatric Medicine 1002 South Eugene St
Triad Clinical Trials 515 College Rd #15
Triad Health Project 801 Summit Ave
Trinity AME Zion Church 631 East Florida St
United Way 1500 Yanceyville St
United Youth Care Foundation 1207 4th St
US Probation Officers 101 South Edgeworth St
Vandalia Presbyterian Church 101 West Vandalia Rd
Women’s Resource Center 628 Summit Ave
Youth Focus 301 East Washington St
YWCA Family Shelter 1807 Wendover Ave East

The next round will be in October, 2017.  Hopefully all locations will have enough to last until then!

