Locations of the Little Green and Blue Books April 2017

It’s hard to believe this is the fifth time in 2.5 years that an amazing team of volunteers has come together to get 20,000 books delivered all over the City of Greensboro. Much gratitude to all who helped, mostly from the League of Women Voters, but also some dear friends, including:

Anna Fesmire, Bob Kollar, Carol Rawleigh, Cheryl Smith, Beth Burt, Gary Kenton, Joan Dressler, John Moyle, Kay Brandon, Laurey Solomon, Linda Danford, Louise Skillman, Lynn Bennett, Mary Pat Phaaf, Paula Stober, Sara White, Shirley Vestal, Sue Jezorek, Tracy Nash, Vicky White-Lawrence and Willie Taylor.

22 of us! This is a far cry from the first delivery, when we had four people and we delivered to 20 locations each. Wow, I am sooo grateful to all of these kind folks!

Books may be picked up from any of the following locations:

Alamance Presbyterian Church 4000 Presbyterian Rd Alcohol and Drug Services of Guilford County 301 East Washington St Beloved Community Center 417 Arlington St Bessemer United Methodist Church 3015 East Bessemer Ave Blessed Table 3210 B Summit Ave Bread of Life Food Pantry 1606 Phillips Ave Cedar Grove Tabernacle of Praise 612 Norwalk St Celia Phelps Memorial United Methodist 3709 Groometown Rd Center for New North Carolinians 915 West Lee St City of Greensboro 300 West Washington St Community Health and Wellness 201 Wendover Ave East Cone Center for Children 301 East Wendover Ave, Suite 100 Cone Internal Medicine Center 1200 N. Elm Cone Urgent Care 1123 North Church St Department of Social Services 1203 Maple St Ebenezer Baptist Church 2700 West Vandalia Rd Faith Action International 705 North Greene St Faithworks Ministries 3304 Spring Garden St First Lutheran Church 3600 West Friendly Ave First Presbyterian 617 North Elm St Friendly Avenue Church of Christ 5101 W Friendly Ave Goodwill Industries, JOTO 1235 S. Eugene St Grace Community Church 643 West Lee St Grace United Methodist Church 438 West Friendly Ave Greensboro Central Library Church Street Greensboro Chamber of Commerce 342 North Elm St Greensboro Christian Church 3232 Yanceyville St Greensboro Housing Authority 1306 East Lee St. Greensboro Housing Coalition 122 North Elm St, Suite 4 Greensboro Police Department 2602 South-Elm Eugene St Greensboro Public Library 219 North Church St Greensboro Urban Ministry 305 West Lee St Groometown United Methodist Church 5005 Groometown Rd Guilford Baptist Church 5904 West Market St Guilford Child Development 1200 Arlington St Guilford County Food Pantry 202 Franklin Blvd Guilford County Health Department 1100 Wendover Ave East Guilford County Schools 2500 Lees Chapel Road Interactive Resource Center 407 East Washington St Jewish Family Services 5509 C West Friendly Ave Lawndale Baptist Church 3505 Lawndale Dr Lutheran Church of Our Father 3304 Groometown Rd Mary’s House 520 Guilford Ave Monarch 201 North Eugene St Montagnard Dega Association 611 Summit Ave #10 Mount Zion Baptist Church 1301 Alamance Church Rd Moye’s Barber Shop 629 MLK Drive Muirs Chapel United Methodist Church 314 Muirs Chapel Rd NC African Services Coalition 122 North Elm St New Covenant Christian Center 1305 Ball St New Zion Missionary Baptist Church 1310 MLK Dr Northside Baptist Church 1100 East Cornwallis Nu-Life Church 209 West Florida St One Step Further 623 Eugene Ct Partners Ending Homelessness 1500 Yanceyville St Pathways 3517 North Church St PDY&F Food Pantry 1523 Barto Place Planned Parenthood 1704 Battleground Ave Reading Connections 122 North Elm St Red Cross 1501 Yanceyville St Salvation Army 1311 S. Eugene St Sanctuary Deliverance Church 3631 Summit Ave Senior Resources of Guilford County 301 East Washington St Servant Center 1312 Lexington Ave St. James Baptist Church 536 West Florida St St. Matthews United Methodist Church 600 East Florida St St. Paul Baptist Church 1309 Larkin St St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church 2715 Horsepen Creek Rd Triad Adult and Pediatric Medicine 1002 South Eugene St Triad Clinical Trials 515 College Rd #15 Triad Health Project 801 Summit Ave Trinity AME Zion Church 631 East Florida St United Way 1500 Yanceyville St United Youth Care Foundation 1207 4th St US Probation Officers 101 South Edgeworth St Vandalia Presbyterian Church 101 West Vandalia Rd Women’s Resource Center 628 Summit Ave Youth Focus 301 East Washington St YWCA Family Shelter 1807 Wendover Ave East

The next round will be in October, 2017. Hopefully all locations will have enough to last until then!

