Little Green and Blue Books April 2018 Editions

Here they are! The latest editions of “The Little Green Book” and “The Little Blue Book.” Hard copies are being printed now and should be delivered to all 80+ locations by April 15th. That is, if all the goodhearted volunteers are willing to help again this go-round! The Little Green Book 03-09-2018 The Little Blue Book 03-07-2018

Again, many thanks to Greensboro Urban Ministry and Cone Health for footing the bill for printing. And none of this would be possible without all the kind souls who so faithfully prepare food, show up, and serve…. week after week. Deepest gratitude!

